Urban (in)securities Session 2: Defending the City of the Future

On the relationship and physical connection between security and urbanity

ANCB in collaboration with Dr. Nadine Godehardt, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik / German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) and the ZEIT-Stiftung.

Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017, 6:30 pm

Place: ANCB The Aedes Metropolitan Laboratory, Christinenstr. 18-19, 10119 Berlin

BACKGROUND

Cities make our understanding of the world visible. How we breathe, live, move or work in cities as well as how we secure cities represents a certain way of life. This lifestyle is also connected to the normative foundation of our societies. If something changes our mode of living, this mostly also challenges our behaviour and our understanding of democracy, human rights or security. Cities today represent global nodes of political, economic and social interactions. Criminal and terrorist attacks, protests, the increase of urban pollution and the rising feeling of insecurity in certain urban neighbourhoods affect the cities we want to build in the future.

Creating (new) urban places, the inclusion of “others” (humans, machines or even robots) as well as the integration of new technologies raise widespread concern what consequences this holds in regards to our identity and future way of life. How can the city remain a “public” space? How do city planners, political scientists and cultural commentators envision the city of the future?

PROGRAMME

Welcome

Miriam Mlecek, Programme Manager, ANCB The Aedes Metropolitan Laboratory, Berlin

Sascha Suhrke, Programme Director Politics and Society, ZEIT-Stiftung Ebelin und Gerd Bucerius, Hamburg

Visual Statement

Annett Zinsmeister, Artist and Professor of Experimental Design, Berlin

Statements

Nadine Godehardt, Deputy Head of Research Division Asia, SWP, Berlin

Benjamin Tallis, Coordinator at Center for European Security, Institute of International Relations, Prague

Katja Veil, Researcher, Urban Planning Consultant, Cologne

Chen Qiu Fan, Science Fiction Author, China

Oliver Zeller, Writer, Director, Virtual Effects Designer, New York

Panel Discussion

with the speakers, moderated by Miriam Mlecek, Programme Manager, ANCB, Berlin

Outlook

Hans-Jürgen Commerell, Director, ANCB, Berlin

Christoph Geisler, Deputy Director, SWP, Berlin

The following Front-Row-Peers will accompany and further the discussion:

Kai Schlieter, Journalist, taz, Berlin tbc.

Ludger Schwarte, Professor of Philosophy, Kunstakademie Düsseldorf

Ben Wagner, Research Division: Global Issues Associate, SWP, Berlin

