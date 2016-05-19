Urban (in)securities Session 2: Defending the City of the Future
On the relationship and physical connection between security and urbanity
ANCB in collaboration with Dr. Nadine Godehardt, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik / German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) and the ZEIT-Stiftung.
Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017, 6:30 pm
Place: ANCB The Aedes Metropolitan Laboratory, Christinenstr. 18-19, 10119 Berlin
BACKGROUND
Cities make our understanding of the world visible. How we breathe, live, move or work in cities as well as how we secure cities represents a certain way of life. This lifestyle is also connected to the normative foundation of our societies. If something changes our mode of living, this mostly also challenges our behaviour and our understanding of democracy, human rights or security. Cities today represent global nodes of political, economic and social interactions. Criminal and terrorist attacks, protests, the increase of urban pollution and the rising feeling of insecurity in certain urban neighbourhoods affect the cities we want to build in the future.
Creating (new) urban places, the inclusion of “others” (humans, machines or even robots) as well as the integration of new technologies raise widespread concern what consequences this holds in regards to our identity and future way of life. How can the city remain a “public” space? How do city planners, political scientists and cultural commentators envision the city of the future?
PROGRAMME
Welcome
Miriam Mlecek, Programme Manager, ANCB The Aedes Metropolitan Laboratory, Berlin
Sascha Suhrke, Programme Director Politics and Society, ZEIT-Stiftung Ebelin und Gerd Bucerius, Hamburg
Visual Statement
Annett Zinsmeister, Artist and Professor of Experimental Design, Berlin
Statements
Nadine Godehardt, Deputy Head of Research Division Asia, SWP, Berlin
Benjamin Tallis, Coordinator at Center for European Security, Institute of International Relations, Prague
Katja Veil, Researcher, Urban Planning Consultant, Cologne
Chen Qiu Fan, Science Fiction Author, China
Oliver Zeller, Writer, Director, Virtual Effects Designer, New York
Panel Discussion
with the speakers, moderated by Miriam Mlecek, Programme Manager, ANCB, Berlin
Outlook
Hans-Jürgen Commerell, Director, ANCB, Berlin
Christoph Geisler, Deputy Director, SWP, Berlin
The following Front-Row-Peers will accompany and further the discussion:
Kai Schlieter, Journalist, taz, Berlin tbc.
Ludger Schwarte, Professor of Philosophy, Kunstakademie Düsseldorf
Ben Wagner, Research Division: Global Issues Associate, SWP, Berlin
The event will be in English.
