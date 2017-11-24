For the 10th edition of the Cristalplant® Design Contest in collaboration with Falper, young designers are called upon to create an iconic item for bathroom furnishing.

For its 10th edition, the Cristalplant® Design Contest is able to boast of a prestigious partner like Falper, a leading company in the world of “Made in Italy” design. For over 50 years, it has been designing and creating high-quality pieces for bathroom furnishing.

After the success of the 2013 edition, this year, Cristalplant® and Falper are developing a new partnership to give life to the ICONS DESIGN CONTEST. It is an international competition that encourages the most eclectic designers, born after 01/01/1983, to develop an innovative ICONS project which respects Falper’s design and tone of voice, using Cristalplant® material with new productive and functional logics.

Young designers are asked to draw inspiration from their daily bathroom routines and discover a new aesthetic pleasure linked, in particular, to the use of its most characteristic elements. Indeed, three categories have been named: top-mounted, wall-hung and free-standing washbasins; wall-hung and top-mounted hand washbasins; and bath tubs. The anticipated result for each category is a state-of-the-art product which thinks outside the box and is capable of overcoming the paradigms developed over time, communicating the essential nature of the form and the functionality of its use. An elegant and original concept is requested that combines all the prerequisites to become the new symbol of a particular way of being, a style of life, a new daily routine: an iconic bathroom product.

Participation in the online contest is free of charge, and open to designers and creators of any nationality. Participants may choose to present one or more projects, individually or in groups, for each of the three categories proposed. The renderings for each project must be uploaded in the dedicated section on the website, designcontest.cristalplant.it, in accordance with the procedures set out in the competition notice, no later than 28th February 2018.

The projects will be evaluated on the basis of the judges’ final decision. A panel of experts will be called upon to declare a winner and up to a maximum of five special mentions for each of the proposed categories. The winning projects will be inserted into Falper’s catalogue and the prototypes will be presented to the press during the award ceremony at the Salone del Mobile furniture exhibition in Milan, as part of the Fuorisalone events.

Participate in the 2018 Cristalplant® Design Contest and win the opportunity to include your project in Falper’s catalogue. Download the announcement and upload your proposal at designcontest.cristalplant.it.

Cristalplant®: Young and dynamic, the Treviso company always works with a close attention to innovation. It is not by chance that for the past eight years it has been focusing a great deal on creative designers and their potential through its renowned contest. Established as a spin-off of Nicos International in the 1990s, Cristalplant® works with a precise philosophy: to respond to the needs of the designers and architects of its customers’ companies in order to achieve, last but not least, the satisfaction of end users, who receive additional services and assistance. www.cristalplant.it

Falper: Founded in 1962 by the Fallavena family, the company from Bologna was established within the manufacturing field of semi-finished goods for plastic and wooden furnishings. Numerous filed patents for invention and registered designs reflect the family’s creative spirit from the very beginning. As well as being crafted by hand, one by one, at the Bologna factory, its furniture is created using the most updated methods the furniture industry has to offer for specific bathroom use, both in terms of material quality and technology, and in terms of respect for the environment. www.falper.it

