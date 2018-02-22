ESCALA 1:5, a new documentary series on Sala Beckett by Flores & Prats

Flores & Prats Architects are honored to announce the release of ESCALA 1:5, on their design for Sala Beckett Theatre and International Drama Centre in Barcelona. A documentary series in 5 episodes of 10 minutes each, produced by 15-L. Films and directed by Patricia Tamayo and Albert Badia. ALer a premiere at the Girona cinema in Barcelona, which took place on 14 December last year in the presence of more than 200 enthusiastic people, the series will be available on demand on The Architecture Player’s Vimeo Channel at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/134519, starting 13 February 2018.

Starring architects Ricardo Flores and Eva Prats, along with Toni Casares, the director of Sala Beckett, Sergi Belbel, playwright and former director of the Teatre Nacional de Catalunya, artists Soraya Smithson and Antoni Miralda, and designer Curro Claret. The series retraces the journey behind the architectural renovation of the space and the bond that Ces the building to its neighborhood.

Roofs and walls, Doors and windows, Pavements, Stairs and furniture: each episode inquires one aspect of the paCent work of adaptive reuse of the existing building to become the new Sala Beckett, with interviews and exclusive contents. By not erasing the leftovers of the old workers’ club, but, rather, by transforming them into protagonists, Flores & Prats were able to preserve “the deepest roots of living memory of a working-class neighborhood like Poblenou”, observed Juan José Lahuerta in “Casabella” magazine. “In tune with the spirit of Beckett, detritus and residuals become an indispensable requirement of the work.”

Sala Beckett has received flattering comments in some of the world’s most prestigious architecture magazines. M.J. Well in “Architecture Today” described it as “a building that can be again a part of its community”. Praises came from Douglas Murphy in “ICON” who applauded “the passion for the act of building and a constant engagement with the role of history in public space” of Flores & Prats. Sala Beckett was also included in the “Architecture” category of the Beazley Designs of the Year award, along with other internationally renowned projects such as the Fondaco dei Tedeschi in Venice by OMA and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. by Adjaye Associates.

studio@floresprats.com

www.floresprats.com

Barcelona, 13 February 2018

Press contact:

Susanne Lambert

For informaCon on ESCALA 1:5, on Sala Beckett and about our architecture practice, please contact: press@image-web.org.

Fotos: Adrià Goula @adriagoula