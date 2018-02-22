HENGE Preview at Salone Internazionale del Mobile 2018

At the 2018 edition of the Milan Design Week HENGE presents a selection of furniture and accessories in three prestigious locations: a booth at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile; the Atelier in via della Spiga dedicated to customization and an exhibition space in via Durini, Milan’s heart of design.

HENGE presents over 30 new products in Milan, including the Ace Table and the Starlight lamp.

Ace Table is the protagonist of the new designs created for the dining area. The table, characterized by an organic shape, features a large handmade briar-root mosaic top standing on antiqued cast bronze legs that are directly incorporated into it.

HENGE lamps are lighting architectures that fill the wide aerial volumes. The new Starlight is an example of an antiqued cast bronze lighting architecture composed of “Y” shaped arms arranged on two levels. Available also in the chandelier version, the lamp is presented in the booth at the Salone del Mobile as a scenic suspended horizontal composition.

Through completely customizable and often modular products, HENGE expands the boundaries of design, intentionally straying from the limitations imposed by serial industrial productions. The catalogue becomes the starting point for endless compositional harmonies, whose codes communicate with rare techniques and materials, precious finishing, non-standard dimensions and combinations.

Información enviada por:

Veronica Villa

Via Buonarroti, 4

20145 Milano – Italy

E henge@smith-petersen.com

http://www.smith-petersen.com/