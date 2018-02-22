We are very happy that many architecture schools from all over the world have decided to come (back) to ANCB this year for design studios and summer schools and we would like to take the opportunity to connect you to the Universities in Residence and visiting faculty at ANCB in 2018.

In ANCB’s University Design Studios students and faculty explore globally occurring urban challenges exemplified by specific case studies or building typologies in Berlin. The city with its rich diversity of form, scale and public spaces and its culture of informal, temporary and improvised uses is the ideal location for the kind of design studios that ANCB offers. The selected topics and relevant sites are derived from the threads and outcomes of the programme at ANCB.

It is an important part of ANCB’s approach to connect the visiting students and faculty to local practitioners and knowledge to further anchor the design briefs and outcomes within realistic frameworks. In return, universities in residence at ANCB come from all corners of the globe and have very diverse frames of reference informing unique methodologies and approaches, which offer fresh perspectives for our discourse here in Berlin. Most design studios end with a final review where the students’ proposals are presented and discussed with local guest critics. If you are interested in joining ANCB’s pool of guest crits, please send an e-mail to Dunya Bouchi, db@ancb.de.

If you teach architecture, urban design or a related subject dealing with interdisciplinary space-making and would like to know more about holding a University Design Studio at ANCB, please click here.

UNIVERSITY DESIGN STUDIOS 2018 AT ANCB (confirmed so far)

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta

Dates: 5 February – 12 April 2018

Faculty: Daniel Baerlecken

Theme: Aggregate Structures: Prototypes for Affordable Housing

KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm

Dates: 8 – 13 March 2018

Faculty: Andreas Brück, Natasha Aruri, Aljoscha Hofmann, Christian von Oppen with Elahe Karimnia, Ryan Locke, and Tigran Haas

Theme: Placemaking Berlin: Re-thinking the Public Realm at Bundesallee

Confluence Institute for Innovation and Creative Strategies in Architecture, Lyon

Dates: 2 – 8 April 2018

Faculty: Odile Decq and Karsten Huneck

Theme: tbc.

Dessau Institute of Architecture (DIA) and University of Zagreb, Faculty of Architecture

Dates: 29 April – 6 May 2018

Faculty: Johannes Kister

Theme: Canal Grande Oberschönweide

University of Kentucky, Lexington

Dates: 28 May – 12 July 2018

Faculty: Jason Scroggin

Theme: Architectonic Characters in the City: This studio considers how built form engages the public realm to generate new relationships between its inhabitants and the city.

Pratt Institute, New York

Dates: 5 – 28 June 2018

Faculty: Dagmar Richter and Bill Menking

Theme: Neighbourhood Incubators

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston

Dates: 23 July – 3 August 2018

Faculty: Eli Keller, Namik Mackic and Rafi Segal

Theme: Migrating the City

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology

Dates: 23 July – 3 August 2018

Faculty: Che Fei and Zhang Xuefeng

Theme: New Functions of the Surface. Pushing the Urban Envelope

Architectural Association (AA), London

Dates: 6 – 17 August 2018

Faculty: Ana Zatezalo Schenk, Jorge Godoy Roman, with Dr. Melanie von Orlow, Dr. Stefan Kreitmayer, Charles Deichmann

Theme: Animalesque. A laboratory set up to investigate and rethink current forms of interaction with the animal kingdom and emerging critical relations with contemporary urban environments

